Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 81 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $280.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.08. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $216.26 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

