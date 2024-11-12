Atria Investments Inc Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,950,000 after purchasing an additional 673,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 8,492.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 616,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 609,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

