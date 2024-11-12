Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $242,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

STZ stock opened at $236.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.76 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,210 shares of company stock valued at $31,040,994. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

