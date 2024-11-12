Assetmark Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

