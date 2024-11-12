SpiderRock Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $202.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $203.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

