3,362 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,362 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.