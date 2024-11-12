Assetmark Inc. Acquires 70,687 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2,461.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $129.34 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $132.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

