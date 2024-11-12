Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Nova worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Nova by 15.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nova by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NVMI stock opened at $199.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.47. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $247.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.80.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

