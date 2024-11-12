Carson Advisory Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 56.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. United Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 773.2% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total transaction of $295,569.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,493,681. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,416 shares of company stock worth $112,638,243 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of META stock opened at $583.17 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $634.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.