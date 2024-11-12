Assetmark Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,306.33.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,961.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,046.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,828.74. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market cap of $99.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

