Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 259.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 92,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

