Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,462,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,597,696. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $60.27 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 301.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.