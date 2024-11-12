CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $6,110,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,194,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $241.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.53. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.