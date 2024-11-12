SpiderRock Advisors LLC Purchases 199 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

GE Vernova stock opened at $349.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.91. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $349.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

