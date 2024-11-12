J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.32 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.8% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $239.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $674.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.