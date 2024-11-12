Covestor Ltd Boosts Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 604.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after acquiring an additional 360,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 212,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $21,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

