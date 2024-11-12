Covestor Ltd Has $124,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $129.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.