Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.02% of American States Water worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter worth $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 18,820.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in American States Water by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 702.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AWR

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.63%.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.