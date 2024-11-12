Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SRPT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.