Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 549.2% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,053 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 459,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after purchasing an additional 333,797 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 164.1% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 183,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 338,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 88,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 245,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 80,944 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

DCOR stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.36 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $546.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

