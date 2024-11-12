Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after acquiring an additional 286,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75,446 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

