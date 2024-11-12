Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 40,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,710 shares of company stock worth $6,739,745. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

