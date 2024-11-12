iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697,657 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after acquiring an additional 455,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,580 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFG opened at $101.58 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

