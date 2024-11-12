Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 127.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after buying an additional 264,622 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:FJUL opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.50.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

