Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $218,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $43.32 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

