Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 739.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 72,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.80.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $565.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $508.22 and a one year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

