Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $350,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $843,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.50. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $181.96 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

