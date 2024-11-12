Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,833 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

