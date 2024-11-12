Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $133.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.