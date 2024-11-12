Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,003 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

