Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,204. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,541,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,374.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,368.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,317.19. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $949.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

