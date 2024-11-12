Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,024 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after buying an additional 349,061 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $65,830,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 154,293 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $181.96 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.