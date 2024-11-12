The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,619.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

