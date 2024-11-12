Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9,424.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,473,000 after buying an additional 1,021,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDEX by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,964,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 75.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 519,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,179,000 after acquiring an additional 223,422 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 247.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,541.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 130,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $229.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.79 and a 200-day moving average of $207.37. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $798.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

