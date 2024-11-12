Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 292 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,670,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after buying an additional 1,608,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after purchasing an additional 873,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,768,000 after purchasing an additional 395,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,009,000 after buying an additional 357,091 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $66.88. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.39%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

