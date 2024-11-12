Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,667,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 964,398 shares during the period. Fox Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Financial Inc now owns 103,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

