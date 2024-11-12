SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,377 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLG opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.