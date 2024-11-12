Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,193,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 123,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $621.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $441.29 and a 1 year high of $626.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.04.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.