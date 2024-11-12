Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $16,055,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $729,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $730.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

