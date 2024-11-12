Sigma Planning Corp Sells 21,997 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,997 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

