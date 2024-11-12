Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,348 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in XPO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:XPO opened at $155.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.72 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

