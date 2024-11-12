Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $873.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $794.45 and a 200-day moving average of $721.90. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $453.23 and a one year high of $896.98.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

