SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,822 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

