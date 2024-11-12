Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

