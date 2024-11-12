Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,150 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.22% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,532,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,971,000 after acquiring an additional 629,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,578,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,506 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 221,583 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,406,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 432,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RDVI stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

