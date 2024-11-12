iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

