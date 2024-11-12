Sigma Planning Corp Buys 15,264 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 878.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARM were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,676 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 551.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 579,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,790,000 after purchasing an additional 490,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth about $33,207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter worth approximately $16,611,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.95.

ARM stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.88. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 236.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 5.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

