Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

