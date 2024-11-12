Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average of $136.42. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

