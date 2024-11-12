Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,474.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,445,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,329 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,927,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

